STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Deputy Tahsildar in Tamil Nadu held for harassing woman constable

As the team was taking rest, Babu reportedly made advances to the police constable and sexually harassed her.

Published: 30th January 2022 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: A Deputy Tahsildar on election duty as part of a flying squad, was arrested on Sunday on charges of sexually harassing a woman police constable of his team.

The four-member team led by the official, Babu was involved in vehicle check for violation of model of conduct, police said.

As the team was taking rest, Babu reportedly made advances to the police constable and sexually harassed her.

After raising an alarm, she reported the incident to the All Women Police Station, where she is attached and a case was registered against Babu.

Initial inquiry revealed that Babu has misbehaved with her and was taken into custody.

He was produced before a court and remanded and lodged in the sub-jail in Coonoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Tahsildar Tamil Nadu Crime Crime Against Women
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp