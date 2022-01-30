Elephant found dead at Valparai noon meal centre 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Skeletal remains of a tusker, aged between six to eight years, was found in an abandoned noon meal centre in the high forest estate near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Friday evening. The forest staff, who examined the skeletal remains on Saturday, suspect the animal to have died three months ago.

Sources said the noon meal centre, located next to a Government Aided Elementary School in Valparai, was left unused as the school was shifted three years ago. The election officials found the remains on Friday evening when they visited the centre for inspection ahead of urban local body polls. The walls of the centre were found damaged and the forest officials suspect it to have been broken by other elephants. Sources added that the pungent smell was not recognised by the residents living nearby.

Forest veterinary officer K Sukumar along with the Manomboly forest range officer A Manikandan and members of Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) examined the elephant’s skeletons.

Sukumar told TNIE, “There is a high chance that the animal might have come alone in search of water and food after getting separated from its herd and died. We suspect that the animal was sick and was unable to come out through the entrance door. We have lifted the elephant’s tail hair for DNA sampling.”

Sukumar added, “We are unable to identify the exact cause of the death of the animal as the elephant has died about three months ago. We have recovered the decomposed skeleton remains of the animal.”