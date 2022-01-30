One million birds of 80 species recorded in fisrt phase of census in TN

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: About one million birds of 80 species have been recorded by field teams during the first phase of the synchronised Tamil Nadu Bird Census, which concluded on Saturday. For the first time in many years, large congregations of greater flamingos were registered, numbering up to about 40,000 in major areas such as Point Calimere (about 20,000), Valinokkam (about 10,000), Dhanushkodi (2,000), Thoothukudi (2,000), and Kanniyakumari (600).

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj told TNIE the duration of stay of migratory birds depends on the water conditions of the marshes and swamps, which is influenced by rainfall. “The flourishing rains of 2020 and 2021 have nourished ecosystems, allowing successful migration of shorebirds to nesting sites in Tamil Nadu.”

He said major congregations of waders, such as little stints, marsh sandpipers, lesser sand plover, redshanks, ruffs, great knots, spotted redshanks, and a number of uncommon species, such as eurasian curlew, whimbrel, and ruddy turnstone, have been recorded at Point Calimere, Pichavaram, Adyar Creek, Kaliveli Lake, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathpuram.

Among Arctic breeding waders, little stints constituted the major population, followed by curlew sandpipers and ruddy turnstone. Interestingly, the world’s longest non-stop flying wader bar-tailed godwit and ruddy turnstone, and the highest-flying bird, the bar-headed geese, were also recorded in large numbers, the field officers said.

Major duck congregations, including northern pintails, northern shovellers, Eurasian wigeon, and gargeney, were also spotted at Point Calimere, Kanniyakumari, Muthupet, Adyar Creek, Pulicat lagoon, Kaliveli Perumpakkam, and Elcot.

The census was conducted by the State forest department in collaboration with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON). About 45 civil society groups and NGOs, and about 10 colleges and universities participated in the two-day exercise.