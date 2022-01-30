Tamil Nadu: 'Nailing down trees with banners causing them to wither in Perambalur', rue activist

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Claiming trees in the district as withering away owing to them being nailed with advertisements, activists sought official action on removing such boards off them in all places.

Several areas, including Perambalur town, the Perambalur-Attur Road, and the Perambalur-Manamadurai Road, in the district have tree cover. Although there are no large factories, private schools and colleges, seed, fertiliser, borewell, and fence firms put up their advertisements on the trees. This affects the growth of the trees, say activists.

Further, pointing to several old trees having been cut down for the expansion of the Perambalur-Thuraiyur and the Perambalur-Ariyalur roads, they expressed concern over the conservation of the existing trees on such stretches.

A case in point they mention is the withering of five old trees along the Perambalur Four-Junction Road near Perali village.

Environmental activist S Ragavan from Perambalur said, "Several trees in the district are seen with nailed advertisement banners. As a result, the water flow to the trees gets blocked, making them more likely to wither."

"All the trees are currently advertising messengers. Authorities should rid them of the advertising boards in all places, including the panchayat," he further said, and also sought application of turmeric and dung in the spots.

Another activist, T Sivakumar, said, "The old trees on the roads have withered due to various reasons. But no authorities found out why. If a sapling has been planted in replacement, it will take over 30 years for it to grow and enrich the biodiversity. We do not realise the benefits of the existing trees. Thus many people damage the trees in various means."

Suggesting instead the use of social media platforms for promotion, Sivakumar demanded penalising those nailing trees, and called for more awareness. When enquired, a senior official from Perambalur wing of the Highways Department said, "We have already received petitions in this regard and are taking action. We are speeding up the process."