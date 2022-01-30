STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 'Nailing down trees with banners causing them to wither in Perambalur', rue activist

Although there are no large factories, private schools and colleges, seed, fertiliser, borewell, and fence firms put up their advertisements on the trees and activists say this affects their growth.

Published: 30th January 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

A banner put up on a tree in Perambalur district

A banner put up on a tree in Perambalur district. (Photo| EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Claiming trees in the district as withering away owing to them being nailed with advertisements, activists sought official action on removing such boards off them in all places.

Several areas, including Perambalur town, the Perambalur-Attur Road, and the Perambalur-Manamadurai Road, in the district have tree cover. Although there are no large factories, private schools and colleges, seed, fertiliser, borewell, and fence firms put up their advertisements on the trees. This affects the growth of the trees, say activists.

Further, pointing to several old trees having been cut down for the expansion of the  Perambalur-Thuraiyur and the Perambalur-Ariyalur roads, they expressed concern over the conservation of the existing trees on such stretches.

A case in point they mention is the withering of five old trees along the Perambalur Four-Junction Road near Perali village.

Environmental activist S Ragavan from Perambalur said, "Several trees in the district are seen with nailed advertisement banners. As a result, the water flow to the trees gets blocked, making them more likely to wither."

"All the trees are currently advertising messengers. Authorities should rid them of the advertising boards in all places, including the panchayat," he further said, and also sought application of turmeric and dung in the spots.

Another activist, T Sivakumar, said, "The old trees on the roads have withered due to various reasons. But no authorities found out why. If a sapling has been planted in replacement, it will take over 30 years for it to grow and enrich the biodiversity. We do not realise the benefits of the existing trees. Thus many people damage the trees in various means."

Suggesting instead the use of social media platforms for promotion, Sivakumar demanded penalising those nailing trees, and called for more awareness. When enquired, a senior official from Perambalur wing of the Highways Department said, "We have already received petitions in this regard and are taking action. We are speeding up the process."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur Attur Road Perambalur Manamadurai Road Perambalur Ariyalur road Perambalur tree
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp