‘24 elephants killed by trains between TN and Kerala since 1978’

COIMBATORE: A total of 24 wild elephants were killed in 20 train accidents between Palakkad and Podanur since 1978, a seven-member committee of Project Elephant division has said in its report submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Based on the direction of the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the committee, headed by retired PCCF Harikumar of Kerala, was formed to review steps taken by Railways and Forest department to reduce mortality of elephants on railway tracks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It carried out an inspection between Palakkad railway junction and Madukkarai on September 4, 2021. A copy of the report was sourced by RTI activist R Pandiraja.

Of the 24 elephants, 12 each were killed in TN and Kerala, the report said. Of the 20 accidents, 15 happened between July and December in railway line B and the remaining took place in railway line A. Eighteen of the accidents occurred at night, the panel observed.

“Between 2002 and 2021, 23 elephants died in the section in 19 incidents. From 2006 to 2010, accidents have taken place every year. However, there were no accidents recorded between 2011 to 2015. But the death of four elephants in 2016 followed by five in the subsequent two years (2019-20) necessitated action by Railways and Forest departments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” the report stated.

The committee has recommended 16 steps, including constructing two underpasses in Line B on the TN side, regularly clearing vegetation on both sides of the track, constructing ramps measuring at least 50 m in width that would allow elephant herds to pass through easily, to avoid elephant deaths on railway tracks.

“Shifting of a few passenger trains operating at night from Line B to Line A needs to be explored. Future developments for additional trains shall be planned to be directed in Line A and any new line towards Line B shall be avoided,” the committee recommended.

Citing the findings, Pandiraja urged officials of the Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest departments to act immediately. The 16 km elevated corridor built in Pench Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra, is a success. On similar lines, an elevated corridor must be built, with funds from Railways, for 20 km between Madukkarai and Palakkad to allow elephants to walk freely, Pandiraja said.

“The Union government must, in the budget, allot funds to conduct a feasibility study. As a temporary measure, Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest department can explore possibilities of setting up optical cameras, infrared, radar-based imaging systems, etc to monitor movement of elephants,” he added.

Panel’s pitch

Among the committee’s recommendations were finding sites for solar fences, and installing solar-powered lights on the Tamil Nadu side

Missing deaths

The report did not record any elephant death in the region between 1980 and 2000. Also, it does not record the death of three elephants hit by a train in Madukkarai on November 26, 2021, which was reported by TNIE