61-year-old makes bus stand his home after having to sell house to marry off his kids

TENKASI: Sixty-one-year-old K Madasami has made the bus stand at Anaiyappapuram village in Alangulam Taluk his home after having to sell his house to repay the money he had borrowed to marry off his daughter and son.

Madasami's wife passed away five years ago and both his children moved to different parts of the district with their spouses after their marriages.

"A few water bottles, clothes and a tiffin box are my belongings as of now. I mainly do farm work to meet my expenses. On days when I do not have work, I beg for food. I cannot go for job under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) as I do not have a valid address to open a bank account and obtain other documents required to join this scheme. Neither can I apply for an old-age pension without a home. However, I have an Aadhar, ration card and Voter ID," he said.

Madasami said he had thought of repaying the loan with the help of his children, but they did not extend any help.

"The death of my wife, a farm worker, weakened me physically and financially. In the meantime, the pending loan dues grew in lakhs, and I did not have any option but to sell my house in Arunthathiyar colony in Kalathimadam village," he added.

"Once I was very popular in my colony. Be it a marriage function or funeral, I was the first person to go there to help the residents concerned. People used to adore the songs that I sing on the stage during Pongal festival. Never in my dreams did I think I will have to take refuge in this bus stand," he rued.

A villager has given Madasami an old two-wheeler temporarily so that he could carry his belongings wherever he goes. "A teacher-police couple gave me two sets of new clothes. However, I do not wear them as I cannt beg wearing the new clothes," he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, President of Kuthapanchan panchayat K Jayarani and Union Councillor D Pasupathi Devi said that they are working to help Madasami get the monthly old age pension and job under MNREGS. "If he will be given such assistance, he will be able to rent a house," said Devi.