BJP not against a religion, only seeking justice, says K Annamalai

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The BJP’s struggle is not against any religion but one seeking justice for the Class 12 girl who died by suicide at a school hostel in Thanjavur district, said BJP State president K Annamalai here on Sunday, and reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry into the incident on January 19.

Visiting the deceased girl’s hometown of Vadugapalayam, the BJP leader handed over a solatium of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the party to her family and expressed his condolences. He also paid respects by garlanding the girl’s portrait.

Later, Annamalai said, “The BJP will fight till justice is served. Towards this end, a BJP team will visit Ariyalur on Tuesday... The struggle is not one against any religion, but for justice for the school student. The CBI should conduct an inquiry into her death without any discrimination.”

Further, mentioning that no child is likely to lie when on the verge of death, the BJP leader claimed that the State intelligence submitted a false report on the incident to the chief minister, whose government has handled it “badly”. This has tarnished the police department’s image, he added.