Captive jumbos lodged in kraal at Varagaliyar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Captive elephants — Ashok (12) and Suyambu (23) — maintained at Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement, have been lodged in kraal at Varagaliyar, 20 km from the camp on Saturday. Ashok trampled his mahout on January 16, and Suyambu has not been obeying his mahout for the last one year, sources said. The animals are being monitored by the forest veterinarian K Sukumar and Ulanthy forest range officer A Kasilingam. Sukumar told TNIE that the elephants are kept in separate kraals and will be given the same diet as as other camp elephants.