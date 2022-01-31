STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: TN adds 22,238 fresh infections, 38 deaths

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 26,624 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

Published: 31st January 2022 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 22,238 infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, pushing the tally to 33,25,940 while 38 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,544, the Health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 26,624 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 30,84,470 leaving 2,03,926 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai, among districts, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 3,998 fresh cases.

The State capital was followed by Coimbatore with 2,865 cases, followed by Chengalpet 1,534, Tiruppur 1,497, Salem 1,181, Erode 1,127.

A total of 1,36,952 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,16,24,216, the bulletin said.

