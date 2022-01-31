STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid not a spoilsport, engineering placements up by 20-25 per cent

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the pandemic, engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu are witnessing a rise in placements, and the students are being offered better quality of jobs this year, claim colleges. Experts said there has been at least a 20-25 per cent rise in placements this year when compared to previous years.

Even as the uncertainty of the Covid scenario looming, the placement drives have got a shot in the arm with companies now resorting to virtual hiring. “Virtual hiring has come as a blessing in disguise for students and colleges, especially those in tier II cities. As the entire process of hiring is being carried out online, IT companies are reaching out to good colleges located in smaller cities and hiring,” said TD Eswaramoorthy, Joint Secretary of Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges. He stated that hiring has mainly increased due to pent-up demand and digitalisation of operations by IT companies.

Anna University has reported over 40 per cent rise in its placements so far this year,  against last year. “The boom in the IT sector has meant rising demand for engineers. Students are even getting better pay packages. The average salary has increased from `6 lakh per annum to `8 lakh,” said a lecturer at the University.N Venkata Sastry, Director-career centre, SRM institute of science and technology, said the students of core subjects are also now in demand.

According to consortium members, they were a bit sceptical about the placements this year as they were worried about the deteriorating quality of students. “Online classes have taken a toll on quality of learning. Few companies even complained about the quality of students. Still, they recruited as there is need of manpower to bridge the demand and supply gap,” said principal of an engineering college in Coimbatore.

