Parents in two minds as schools ready to reopen in TN

COIMBATORE: With schools reopening on Tuesday, parents are in a dilemma again — whether to send children to schools or not. Many parents said classes can be held online for students from 1 to 9 till Covid-19 cases come down.K Manoj Kumar, a parent in Coimbatore’s Edayarpalayam, told TNIE, “The government says Covid-19 cases have come down. In reality, many people have cold and cough symptoms. With the situation being like this, how can we send children to school?”

He added, “Even if we tell them to wear masks, maintain social distancing, etc, they will not follow and it will be a big risk. The government should reconsider its decision.” S Sathyapriya, another parent, said, “I have two kids. As per my knowledge, people who had fever symptoms did not take the Covid-19 test, but took medicine themselves at home. When children go to school, it would affect them too.”

Some parents, though, are happy that with the classes reopening, the learning will improve. K Vajayanthi, parent of a Class 12 student in Chennai, said she is relieved that schools are reopening, as her son will now take studies seriously. “My son spends the entire day on laptop, playing games. If he goes to school, he will focus on studies. He has received his first dose of vaccine, so I am not worried much,” she added.

The confusion is the same for parents of students in Madurai district. M Vivitha, parent of Class 3 and Class 10 children, said it is very confusing to take a decision as though the cases are said to be reduced, they might increase after the elections.“The government need not reopen schools for primary classes because they have not received their vaccination and also, the academic year is about to end,” Vivitha said.

Tamil Nadu Private Schools Parents Association president S Killivalavan wonders if the government can give an assurance that children will not be affected by Covid-19 in school. “Due to private schools’ pressure, the government has taken a decision to reopen schools immediately,” he alleged. Indian Medical Association Coimbatore branch president V Rajesh Babu allayed fears of parents and said, “In recent days, many are getting affected by cold, cough and fever. Of this, only a few have tested positive for Covid-19.”

Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president R Visalatchi said the government is reopening schools based on recommendations of medical experts.Meanwhile, there was speculation that students have the option to choose the mode of classes - online or offline.Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N Geetha told TNIE, “We did not receive any circular from the school education department to students about schools’ conduct of online or offline classes.”

