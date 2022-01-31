STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM hails Tiruppur tender coconut vendor in Mann Ki Baat address 

Born in Kottampatti village near Pollachi, Thayammal could study till class IV and so, was aware of the importance of education.

Thayammal. (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Thayammal, a tender coconut seller who donated Rs 1lakh to upgrade infrastructure in a panchayat school in Tiruppur, was cited by PM Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address to highlight how awareness on education was visible at every level of society.

Born in Kottampatti village near Pollachi, Thayammal could study till class IV and so, was aware of the importance of education. In his address, Modi said he was overwhelmed by Thayammal’s sense of social responsibility. Modi said, “Thayammal ji, from Udumalpet block of Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, is very inspiring. Thayammal ji does not own land. For years, her family is making a living by selling tender coconut. Her financial condition may not be good, but Thayammal ji left no stone unturned to educate her son and daughter who are studying in Chinnaveerampatti Panchayat Union Middle School.”

Modi further said, “Thayammal ji says that the school educated till class 8. Now, with improved infrastructure, it can be upgraded as a higher secondary school.”Surprised that the PM referred to her, Thayammal said, “I never expected the PM to mention my name. When I took my daughter to the Covid-19 vaccination camp in the school, I heard the staff discussing the infrastructure needs, so I offered help. I talked it over to my husband Arumugam and we donated `1 lakh which we saved by selling tender coconuts. I was surprised this caught the attention of media and the country’s top leader.”

