STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Saturday blast toll rises, unit owner nabbed

The three were initially taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar and were later were referred to the Government Rajaj Hospital in Madurai.

Published: 31st January 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

cracker unit, explosion

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With the death of K Kubendran (29) from Amman Kovil Patti on Sunday morning, the toll in the cracker unit explosion on Saturday rose to two. The Ammattur police arrested the owner of the unit, C Selvakumar, a resident of Viswanatham, on Sunday.

The blast killed D Arumugam on the spot. Kubendran was among the three others — including B Devindran (33) from Viswanatham and S Ganeshpandi (23) from Amman Kovil Patti — who sustained 80 per cent burns. 

The three were initially taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar and were later were referred to the Government Rajaj Hospital in Madurai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cracker unit Explosion cracker
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp