Saturday blast toll rises, unit owner nabbed

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With the death of K Kubendran (29) from Amman Kovil Patti on Sunday morning, the toll in the cracker unit explosion on Saturday rose to two. The Ammattur police arrested the owner of the unit, C Selvakumar, a resident of Viswanatham, on Sunday.

The blast killed D Arumugam on the spot. Kubendran was among the three others — including B Devindran (33) from Viswanatham and S Ganeshpandi (23) from Amman Kovil Patti — who sustained 80 per cent burns.

The three were initially taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar and were later were referred to the Government Rajaj Hospital in Madurai.