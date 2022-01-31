STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools and Colleges in Puducherry to reopen from February 4

Earlier, Secretary to Puducherry government (Relief and Rehabilitation) Ashok Kumar on Monday announced extension of Covid-19 restrictions till midnight of February 28.

Puducherry education minister A Namassivayam (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the Covid-19 cases declining considerably, schools and colleges in Puducherry will reopen from February 4, Home Minister A Namassivayam holding the Education portfolio announced on Monday.

The schools and colleges were closed from January 19 till Jan 31, following the surge in Covid cases. From Class 1 to 12, the classes will be conducted for a full day, six days a week. However, online classes will continue for those who desire to study in the online mode, he said.

Earlier, Secretary to Puducherry government (Relief and Rehabilitation) Ashok Kumar on Monday announced extension of Covid-19 restrictions till midnight of February 28.

It is also to be noted that Tamil Nadu schools and colleges will be reopening on February 1.

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in fresh infections as the state added 19,280 new Coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the tally to 33,45,220, while the net recoveries stood at 31,09,526 with 25,056 positive patients getting discharged after treatment.

The state saw 20 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 37,564. The number of active cases, including isolation, rose to 1,98,130. The state had reported 22,238 fresh infections yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)

