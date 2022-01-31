STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Watchman held for theft; loot found on school campus

A special team was formed and police found that the vehicle used by the man had a fake number plate.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A watchman of a government school was arrested on Sunday for involvement in several thefts in Puducherry and Villupuram. Police seized 23 sovereigns of gold and two bikes from the suspect A Ashok Kumar (43). Surprisingly, he had hidden part of his loot in the premises of the school where he worked. 

According to the FIR, on November 12, 2021, J Muthalu (60) of Kamban Nagar was feeding her granddaughter when a man asked for directions. Even as she grew suspicious, the man snatched her 3.5-sovereign gold chain and fled on a two-wheeler. 

A special team was formed and police found that the vehicle used by the man had a fake number plate. On Saturday, during a vehicle check on the Puducherry-Villupuram Road at Moolakulam, police nabbed the suspect. “During inquiry, we found that Kumar of Veeman Nagar in Thilaspet worked as a night watchman in a government school. He had kept the stolen items hidden in the school premises and at his chicken shop. He has several robbery cases pending against him,” police said. Three fake number plates were also seized from him. Further investigation regarding the case is on.

Comments

