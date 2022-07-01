STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

14-year-old tribal boy, rescued from bonded labour, admitted in school in Krishnagiri

Sources in the village said that on Wednesday the boy along, with his parents, had gone to poach monitor lizard near Jagadevi forest.

Published: 01st July 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 14-year-old tribal boy, who was a former bonded labour, was admitted to Class 7 in the government higher secondary school (GHSS) Anchoori-Jagadevi on Thursday.

Following the TNIE report "Irula couple in Krishnagiri seeks help to rescue sons from Karnataka" on April 4, a couple, from Kamatchipuram village in Jagadevi panchayat near Bargur, rescued their two children, aged 14 and 12 and assured to enrol them in school. The younger child was enrolled in Class 4 in the Panchayat Union Primary School, but the elder child was not enrolled in any school.

Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) Kamatchipuram headmistress J Rajeswari and another teacher followed up on the boy's status ater it was broughtto their notice that he was yet to join a school. Jagadevi panchayat president K Jayanthi helped the boy get admitted in school on Thursday.

District Child Protection Officer M Sivagandhi said they would track the students to make sure they continued their education.

Sources in the village said that on Wednesday the boy along, with his parents, had gone to poach monitor lizard near Jagadevi forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal boy bonded labour
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp