14-year-old tribal boy, rescued from bonded labour, admitted in school in Krishnagiri

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 14-year-old tribal boy, who was a former bonded labour, was admitted to Class 7 in the government higher secondary school (GHSS) Anchoori-Jagadevi on Thursday.

Following the TNIE report "Irula couple in Krishnagiri seeks help to rescue sons from Karnataka" on April 4, a couple, from Kamatchipuram village in Jagadevi panchayat near Bargur, rescued their two children, aged 14 and 12 and assured to enrol them in school. The younger child was enrolled in Class 4 in the Panchayat Union Primary School, but the elder child was not enrolled in any school.



Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) Kamatchipuram headmistress J Rajeswari and another teacher followed up on the boy's status ater it was broughtto their notice that he was yet to join a school. Jagadevi panchayat president K Jayanthi helped the boy get admitted in school on Thursday.

District Child Protection Officer M Sivagandhi said they would track the students to make sure they continued their education.



Sources in the village said that on Wednesday the boy along, with his parents, had gone to poach monitor lizard near Jagadevi forest.