BJP has no respect for federal structure of Constitution: Yashwant Sinha

Published: 01st July 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

UPA presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha with Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders during his election campaign at DMK headquarters on Thursday | P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opposition’s presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, visited Chennai on Thursday and mobilised support for his candidature with the elected representatives of the DMK-led alliance parties at the DMK headquarters , Anna Arivalayam.

During his visit, he was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK’s Lok Sabha deputy floor leader Kanimozhi and other leaders. During the occasion, Stalin wished Sinha success in the presidential election. K Selvaperunthagai of Congress, Sinthanai Selvan of VCK, Nagai Mali of CPM, T Ramachandran of CPI, ER Eswaran of KMDK, MH Jawahirullah of MMK and T Velmurugan of TVK welcomed Sinha and promised their support.

Besides, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and IUML MP K Navaskani also extended their support. While addressing the leaders, Sinha said, “Another state government in Maharashtra has collapsed and the BJP is going to support the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena. The BJP leader hasn’t become the CM, because he knows this government is going to lose.

This shows that the ruling party at the Centre and the government of India have no respect for the federal structure of our constitution.” Speaking about the recent controversies over the Governors of various states, he said, “Governors are supposed to be the agent of the President in their respective states and function according to the Constitution of India. Now we are seeing how Governors are misbehaving with the elected governments at the state level.”

He added that any government which believes in the Constitution doesn’t believe in Hindutva. But believing in secularism is not safe in the country. He further promised that if he was elected to the top seat of the country, he shall strictly observe provisions, norms, practices, precedents and conventions of the Constitution of India.

“I will make sure that excesses committed by the executives are brought under check. I will ensure that the light of the federalism, as enshrined in our Constitution, continues to burn”. He said it was our responsibility to ensure that Delhi doesn’t override state capitals. Later, he accepted the Civil Society reception organised by the Social Harmony Federation at Vadapalani in the late evening.

