Govt’s reply sought on plea over temporary teacher jobs

Published: 01st July 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, directed the government counsel to get instructions from the State government on a petition filed by the TET Passed Candidates Welfare Association in Madurai, challenging a recent government order permitting temporary appointment of BT (Bachelor of Teaching) assistants, secondary grade teachers and PG teachers in TN schools.

The association said the order was passed on June 23, 2022. “But it is seen from the notification that minimum qualification of passing TET has not been made mandatory for the temporary appointment to the post of secondary grade teachers and BT assistants.

Further, there is no public notification about the selection process. While there are several TETpassed candidates in the State, there should not be any relaxation to the minimum qualification of ‘TET pass’,” the association stated. Justice MS Ramesh adjourned the case to Friday.

‘Retain TET-pass rule’
Stating that passing TET was not made mandatory, the association said when TN has several people who passed TET, it must be the minimum qualification

