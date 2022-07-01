STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kuruvai coverage in Tiruchy likely to be 33 per cent higher than last year owing to the early release of water

Paddy cultivation in Tiruchy is usually done after the opening of Mettur dam on June 12. However, water was released on May 24 this year, and subsequently into the Uyyankondan and Ayan canals.

Farmer preparing land as part of the Kuruvai paddy cultivation atUthamarseeli near Tiruchy. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Kuruvai paddy coverage across Tiruchy district is expected to increase from the usual 15,000 acres to 20,000 acres this season, owing to the early release of water from Mettur and Kuruvai special packages. Farmers have expressed happiness over this and thanked the government.

The State government also ordered to provide Kuruvai special package worth `2466 on 100% subsidy to farmers. This includes 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of DAP and 25 kg of MOP. Accordingly, the package is being given for 5,700 acres in Tiruchy district on the basis of one acre per farmer.

According to sources, coverage is likely to reach 20,000 acres from 17,000 acres by July 31. Last year, Kuruvai paddy coverage was 15,000 acres. Waterbodies in the district, including rivers and canals, have been renovated to a distance of 232 km at a cost of `18.75 crore to facilitate water supply.

Speaking to TNIE, A Ponnumani, a farmer from Mangammal village in Lalgudi block, said, "Till last year, we got water and planted seedlings only after June. This year, we planted it early. I have been cultivating paddy on my four acres. The Kuruvai package has also helped me save a lot on fertiliser. Due to early
release of water, there is inflow in waterbodies in the district. Through this, the groundwater in our area is rising."

Another farmer, M Sivakumar from Mummudi Cholamangalam, said, "This is the first time water is released in May. Farmers, with this, have been enthused to cultivate paddy. The 100% fertiliser subsidy is another big support."

When TNIE contacted, Tiruchy Joint Director of Agriculture M Murugesan said, "So far, 2,000 acres have been cultivated in the district. Paddy cultivation in the district will be in full swing from July. This will increase coverage when compared to last year."

