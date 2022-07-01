STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC dismisses bail petition in Kanniyakumari extortion case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the bail petition filed by one of the accused in the Kanniyakumari extortion case.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:14 AM

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the bail petition filed by one of the accused in the Kanniyakumari extortion case. He was arrested two years ago for trying to conceal key evidence in the case.

According to the prosecution, the petitioner, Thangapandiyan, is the father of the first accused Kasi alias Suji. Kasi allegedly lured several women under the pretext of love, had physical relationships with them, and recorded the same without their knowledge. He then used the videos to extort money from them. A case was registered against him and his friends in 2020.

Thangapandiyan was also arrested in the case for concealing Kasi’s laptop and mobile phone, which served as evidence in the case. During the investigation, the CBCID found nearly 1,900 obscene photos and 400 videos on the laptop and mobile phone and suspected that at least 120 women had been exploited, the prosecution added.

It was also alleged that Thangapandiyan was repeatedly filing petitions to protract the trial and had delayed the trial. Noting this, and also the fact that some of the victims are yet to be examined, Justice B Pugalendhi dismissed Thangapandiyan’s bail petition on Wednesday.

