Madras HC to hear contempt plea against EPS on July 4

The Madras High Court is likely to hear a contempt of court petition filed against AIADMK leaders, including Edappadi K Palaniswami, on July 4.

Published: 01st July 2022

Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court is likely to hear a contempt of court petition filed against AIADMK leaders, including Edappadi K Palaniswami, on July 4. The petition, filed by M Shanmugam, a general council (GC) member of AIADMK, seeks action against the party leaders for passing certain resolutions at the June 23 GC meeting in violation of the orders of a division bench, which prohibited the meeting from passing any resolutions other than the 23 approved before the meeting.

When the counsel for the petitioner made a mention before a division bench of Justices M Duraisamy and Sunder Mohan on Thursday, the judges questioned the urgency to hear it and stated it would be listed in due course. The counsel explained that the matter has to be taken up urgently because the resolutions/decisions of the June 23 meeting included conducting the next meeting on July 11.

The judges stated the cause of action for challenging the decision to hold the next general council meeting does not fall into the ambit of the contempt petition and so the petitioner may have to challenge it separately. Since the counsel pressed for taking up the contempt petition sooner, the judges agreed to hear it on July 4.

The contempt petition sought to take action against AIADMK leaders, Palaniswami, CVe Shanmugam, Tamilmagan Hussain, KP Munusamy, D Jayakumar and Dindigul Sreenivasan for electing Hussain as the permanent presidium chairman and announcing the date for the next meeting of the general council.

The petitioner contended that these decisions of the meeting were a ‘deliberate and flagrant’ violation of the order of the division bench, passed after a midnight hearing of an appeal. He also sought a stay on conducting the next general council meeting.

