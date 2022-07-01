STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS no longer coordinator, his letter invalid, EPS writes

‘It’s inappropriate to pen letter after trying to make AIADMK dysfunctional’

Published: 01st July 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam

Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tussle between AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami continued on Thursday with EPS saying OPS was no longer the coordinator of the party. Breaking his silence a week after the general council (GC) meeting, AIADMK ‘headquarters secretary’ Palaniswami, conveyed this in a letter to Panneerselvam.

Palaniswami said he came to know about the details of Panneerselvam’s letter written on Wednesday through the press and later through AIADMK headquarters incharge. OPS, on Wednesday night, wrote a letter to Palaniswami requesting the latter to send Forms A and B for party candidates who would be contesting in the ensuing by-elections to the local body posts so that they can contest under the two-Leaves symbol. Palaniswami explained that the amendments made to the bylaws of the party on December 1, 2021, ceased to exist on June 23 since the GC meeting did not ratify them.

“As such, the letter written by you treating yourselves as the coordinator of the AIADMK is invalid.” “The AIADMK has not officially announced its candidates for the ensuing elections. You waited for the last date for filing nominations to pass to write this letter. Further, you boycotted the meeting of the office-bearers on June 27. Hence, your letter is invalid,” EPS added.

“Writing this letter to me after trying to stall the GC meeting convened by both of us, by approaching the police as well as courts and doing everything possible aimed at pushing the AIADMK to a dysfunctional state, is inappropriate,” Palaniswami said in his letter to Panneerselvam. Meanwhile, senior AIADMK functionary KP Munusamy, in Krishnagiri, said all members rejected the 23 resolutions at the June 23 meeting as the resolution on single leadership was not moved.

He added that 2,582 GC members, 63 MLAs out of 66 and 70 district secretaries out of 75 are in support of the single leadership. In a democratic set up, majority opinion matters and wondered why Panneerselvam is not accepting this. Munusamy, who was with Panneerselvam during the Dharma Yuddham in 2017, said AIADMK cadre cannot accept Panneerselvam now because he has compromised himself in opposing the DMK government and many times, he praised the ruling party.

Criticising Panneerselvam for approaching the police and court to stall the GC meeting, Munusamy said, as per the bylaws of AIADMK, any member of the party who moves the court to settle a party-related issue would cease to be a member of the AIADMK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp