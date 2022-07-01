Over 1,000 trees felled in Tiruppur to widen highway, activists fume

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Farmers and social activists expressed concern over the felling of hundreds of trees by the highway department to widen the 13-km long state highway connecting Palladam with Dharapuram. They alleged that trees aged between 20 to 30-years-old are cut and the department did not take any steps to transplant those trees.

According to Tiruppur District Revenue Records, a total of 1,110 trees --210 trees within the limit of Palladam Division (State highways) and 900 trees within the limit of Dharapuram (State highways)--are removed. The lane extension comes under Chief Minister's Road Development Scheme with the estimated cost of Rs 40.50 crores. The lane extension work was started on April 28th,2022 and will end by May 2023.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association Propaganda Secretary K Sivakumar said, "The trees acted as green fences along Dharapuram Road for more than several decades. Some of the trees are huge and might be 20 to 30- years old. They could have been transplanted to other locations."

Even though we speak about afforestation to fight issues like global warming, the local authorities are cutting large trees in the name of the road extension project, he added.



Palladam Consumer Association President KVS Manikumar said, "Lane extension will reduce accidents on the state highway in the Palladam-Dharapuram section. However, the project will also end the life of several hundred trees along the stretch. The Forest department has already approved the project based on their study. Besides, tender processes have been initiated to remove and sell those trees. But, some trees could have been transplanted."

An official from State Highways Department said," These trees were cut after getting all kinds of approvals (Green committee approval) from the District Administration. Furthermore, most of the trees fall under the age group of below 10 years. Besides, the forest department has evaluated the age and conditions of the trees and given the approval for cutting them."



"As part of the social responsibility clause mentioned under the scheme, we will be planting 10 trees for each tree which is removed under the road extension project. But these trees will be planted after the project is completed," he added.