STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Support UPA's presidential candidate for democracy: Thol Thirumavalavan

Highlighting the identity politics, the VCK leader said, despite a Dalit being the President of the country, the attack against the Dalit hasn’t decreased instead it has increased across the country.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan has appealed to all political parties to come forward to extend support to opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to protect democracy in the country. In a press statement, Thirumavalavan said there was a need to protect the democracy and Constitution of the country since the right-wing forces are making efforts to destroy the democratic institutions.

Highlighting the identity politics, the VCK leader said, despite a Dalit being the President of the country, the attack against the Dalit hasn’t decreased instead it has increased across the country. He urged Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress, who extended their support to Murmu, to reconsider their decision. He termed the presidential elections an “ideological fight” to protect the parliament, democracy and the Constitution of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thol Thirumavalavan VCK Yashwant Sinha
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp