Support UPA's presidential candidate for democracy: Thol Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan has appealed to all political parties to come forward to extend support to opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to protect democracy in the country. In a press statement, Thirumavalavan said there was a need to protect the democracy and Constitution of the country since the right-wing forces are making efforts to destroy the democratic institutions.

Highlighting the identity politics, the VCK leader said, despite a Dalit being the President of the country, the attack against the Dalit hasn’t decreased instead it has increased across the country. He urged Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress, who extended their support to Murmu, to reconsider their decision. He termed the presidential elections an “ideological fight” to protect the parliament, democracy and the Constitution of the country.