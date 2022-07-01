STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tense moments as leopard escapes from cage, captured in Coimbatore

Fortunately, the animal did not hurt anyone. Within 20 minutes, veterinarian Sadhasivam tranquilised it.  

Published: 01st July 2022 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Iriyapuram near Thalavadi in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday after a leopard, which allegedly preyed upon a few cattle, was captured by
forest department.

Based on farmers request, S Ramasubramanian conservator of forest, Coimbatore Circle, who is also the Field Director in-charge of STR, had directed deputy director of Hasnur forest division Devendra Kumar Meena to capture the big cat. Chief wildlife warden Syed Muzammil Abbas too gave the green signal to capture the animal alive and release it in the wild.

High drama marked the big cat's capture. On Thursday, the five-year-old leopard walked into the cage, but escaped when being shifted to a larger cage and took shelter at a nearby abandoned quarry when the team started the process to shift the animal to a new cage at 12.30 pm. Despite warned by the forest department, hundreds of people gathered to see the operation. Fortunately, the animal did not hurt anyone. Within 20 minutes, veterinarian Sadhasivam tranquilised it.  

"The cage was old and weak, which helped the animal escape. We recaptured it without hurting the animal within 20 minutes and put him in a new cage. We have also checked the animal's health and found that there are no external injuries," Meena said.

Further, he said the animal was released in Mangalapatti forest which is far away from any residential area, and the availability of prey is good. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard Coimbatore
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp