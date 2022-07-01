STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to set up mega footwear park in Ranipet at Rs 400 crore

“Many components like the sole, metal ornaments, heels, and synthetic materials used in leather products are now imported from China.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

RANIPET: Giving a big boost to the leather and tannery industries in the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that a 250-acre mega footwear manufacturing park will be established at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The CM said the project will generate 20,000 jobs and that women will be largely benefitted. With the district leading the State in leather and footwear manufacturing, the establishment of the park will make it one of the key centres for footwear manufacturing and export on a global level, Stalin added.

Meanwhile, leather manufacturers in the district and industry insiders welcomed the announcement. Israr Ahmed, Regional Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, told TNIE that setting up the park in Ranipet will reduce the import of raw materials from China and solve logistical issues.

“Many components like the sole, metal ornaments, heels, and synthetic materials used in leather products are now imported from China. With the park coming up, many international leather companies would come forward to set up units there and this will help the local industries,” he said.

He added that Panapakkam is the right location for the park due to its proximity to Chennai, and the availability of labour. Several parts of Ranipet, and the Ambur and Vaniyambadi regions of Tirupattur are home to a number of leather industries and tanneries. Industry representatives, on condition of anonymity, however, said the State government should ensure that it is not just the major manufacturing companies that benefit from the project.

I don’t need publicity: CM

“While a manufacturing park will ensure better infrastructure and security, we need to wait for more details,” sources added. Speaking at the event after distributing welfare assistance to the public, the CM slammed the opposition parties for their remarks on his visits to Narikuravar families.

“The Opposition is accusing me of seeking publicity when I visit Narikuravar and Irular homes. I’ve been in politics for 55 years. I don’t need publicity. I visited to instill confidence that this is our government.Did I keep quiet after visiting them and conclude that my duty was over?” he asked. “They should have known in the first place, the number of welfare measures formulated following such visits,” the CM added.

Stalin said he was content with the fame he already has. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he added, “Officials and ministers were reluctant to distribute school bags with photos of the previous chief minister. But I went ahead so the government wouldn’t face a loss of crores.”

(With agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranipet
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp