TN to set up mega footwear park in Ranipet at Rs 400 crore

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

RANIPET: Giving a big boost to the leather and tannery industries in the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that a 250-acre mega footwear manufacturing park will be established at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The CM said the project will generate 20,000 jobs and that women will be largely benefitted. With the district leading the State in leather and footwear manufacturing, the establishment of the park will make it one of the key centres for footwear manufacturing and export on a global level, Stalin added.

Meanwhile, leather manufacturers in the district and industry insiders welcomed the announcement. Israr Ahmed, Regional Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, told TNIE that setting up the park in Ranipet will reduce the import of raw materials from China and solve logistical issues.

“Many components like the sole, metal ornaments, heels, and synthetic materials used in leather products are now imported from China. With the park coming up, many international leather companies would come forward to set up units there and this will help the local industries,” he said.

He added that Panapakkam is the right location for the park due to its proximity to Chennai, and the availability of labour. Several parts of Ranipet, and the Ambur and Vaniyambadi regions of Tirupattur are home to a number of leather industries and tanneries. Industry representatives, on condition of anonymity, however, said the State government should ensure that it is not just the major manufacturing companies that benefit from the project.

I don’t need publicity: CM

“While a manufacturing park will ensure better infrastructure and security, we need to wait for more details,” sources added. Speaking at the event after distributing welfare assistance to the public, the CM slammed the opposition parties for their remarks on his visits to Narikuravar families.

“The Opposition is accusing me of seeking publicity when I visit Narikuravar and Irular homes. I’ve been in politics for 55 years. I don’t need publicity. I visited to instill confidence that this is our government.Did I keep quiet after visiting them and conclude that my duty was over?” he asked. “They should have known in the first place, the number of welfare measures formulated following such visits,” the CM added.

Stalin said he was content with the fame he already has. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he added, “Officials and ministers were reluctant to distribute school bags with photos of the previous chief minister. But I went ahead so the government wouldn’t face a loss of crores.”

(With agency inputs)