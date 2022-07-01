TNGASA applications near 3 lakh, but govt colleges lack infra: Experts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 2.88 lakh students have registered for the TN Government Arts and Science College Admissions (TNGASA) in just 10 days, and the number is expected to cross 3.5 lakh as colleges have been asked to continue the application process till the CBSE Class 12 results are out. However, the rising number of applicants for government colleges has created concern among academicians.

They say the number of students is rising each year, but the infrastructure in government colleges isn’t being upgraded accordingly. As it is, these colleges don’t have enough classrooms, teachers, non-teaching staff, and laboratories, they say.

The principal of a government college and member of TN Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA), who wished not to be named, said, “Though the government started 20 new colleges in the last two years, many are in rented buildings with much fewer classrooms than needed.

For some colleges, funds are yet to be sanctioned even to buy tables, benches, or computers.” Government college teachers said many colleges don’t have principals, and in some of the new colleges, teacher posts are yet to be sanctioned. The shortage of teachers is a crucial problem, academicians opined. “At least 7,000 teacher posts are vacant in government colleges.

The government is running the show with 4,000 guest lecturers. In the last decade, only once was a recruitment drive for 1,000 teachers held, while the number of students has increased manifold,” said TNGCTA president T Veeramani. The guest lecturers aren’t happy too.

“We are paid a lumpsum of Rs 20,000, which is much less than the UGC’s prescribed amount. How can we provide quality education if we ourselves are not satisfied?” asked a guest lecturer in Chennai. Attempts to reach the director of collegiate education for a comment went in vain.