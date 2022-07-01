STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNGASA applications near 3 lakh, but govt colleges lack infra: Experts

They say the number of students is rising each year, but the infrastructure in government colleges isn’t being upgraded accordingly.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

People seeking admission at Madras University, on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 2.88 lakh students have registered for the TN Government Arts and Science College Admissions (TNGASA) in just 10 days, and the number is expected to cross 3.5 lakh as colleges have been asked to continue the application process till the CBSE Class 12 results are out. However, the rising number of applicants for government colleges has created concern among academicians.

They say the number of students is rising each year, but the infrastructure in government colleges isn’t being upgraded accordingly. As it is, these colleges don’t have enough classrooms, teachers, non-teaching staff, and laboratories, they say.

The principal of a government college and member of TN Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA), who wished not to be named, said, “Though the government started 20 new colleges in the last two years, many are in rented buildings with much fewer classrooms than needed.

For some colleges, funds are yet to be sanctioned even to buy tables, benches, or computers.” Government college teachers said many colleges don’t have principals, and in some of the new colleges, teacher posts are yet to be sanctioned. The shortage of teachers is a crucial problem, academicians opined. “At least 7,000 teacher posts are vacant in government colleges.

The government is running the show with 4,000 guest lecturers. In the last decade, only once was a recruitment drive for 1,000 teachers held, while the number of students has increased manifold,” said TNGCTA president T Veeramani. The guest lecturers aren’t happy too.

“We are paid a lumpsum of Rs 20,000, which is much less than the UGC’s prescribed amount. How can we provide quality education if we ourselves are not satisfied?” asked a guest lecturer in Chennai. Attempts to reach the director of collegiate education for a comment went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp