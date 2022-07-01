STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virudhunagar wins first in National MSME Award 2022

The district has obtained high scores in the various parameters that were set for the award including MSME skill training programs.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Making Tamil Nadu proud, Virudhunagar has won the first prize in the National MSME Awards-2022 by the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises in the category of Awards to the Aspirational districts for its contribution to the promotion and development of the MSME sector.
The prize will be presented to the District collector Meghanath Reddy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Virudhanagar was selected after the Central Government's Niti Aayog system (National Institution for Transforming India) in its Aspirational Districts Programme launched in 2018, examined the districts in various states across the country and has selected 112 underdeveloped districts. The Programme aims at transforming these districts by focusing on each district's strength and thereby improving it.

The district has obtained high scores in the various parameters that were set for the award including MSME skill training programs. There are more than 829 beneficiaries in the various schemes implemented among which 267 were women entrepreneurs. There are 29,755 micro-enterprises, 1,922 small enterprises, and 146 medium enterprises registered in MSME. There are MSE clusters located that formed under the MSE-CDP scheme of the Ministry of MSME. The clusters include Ready-made Garments, Safety Matches, and Printing. 
 

Virudhunagar first prize National MSME Awards-2022 MSME Niti Aayog system Aspirational Districts Programme
