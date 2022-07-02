50 years on, Kamaraj memorial arch in Tiruchy city in a state of neglect

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the 120th birth anniversary of former chief minister and Congress leader K Kamaraj is around the corner, concerns have been raised over the condition of the over 50-year-old arch that was built in his memory on West Boulevard (WB) Road in the city. It is poorly maintained, with authorities not bothering to restore it despite his birth anniversary falling on July 15, activists said.



On the 63rd birthday of the veteran leader on July 15, 1965, Kamaraj Valaivu was installed on WB Road. It was inaugurated by then food department minister V Ramaiah. It was during Kamaraj’s term that various projects, including the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Tiruchy, attained fruition.

The arch, however, is now in a dilapidated condition due to poor maintenance, said activists, with advertisement posters defacing the structure and covering the inscriptions. Though activists and Congress functionaries filed a petition with the corporation two months ago demanding renovation of the arch, no action has been taken, sources said.



Congress district deputy president AS Charles told TNIE, “Kamaraj is one of the most important political leaders. As far as I know, maintenance work was carried out on the arch only twice. It is covered in dust, and its top portion – rusted and damaged – is likely to fall.”



Elaborating on the lack of maintenance, he said, “Most parts of the arch, including the base, have been damaged. Some people even urinate in front of the arch at night, making things more unpleasant. I personally filed a petition with Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru. I am confident that action will be taken.”



Congress district general secretary Panneerselvam said, “Even though we celebrate Kamaraj’s birth anniversary every year here, the authorities are yet to take steps towards renovation of the arch. They do not even whitewash it. Various projects, including the renovated Chathiram bus stand, were announced in the city under the Smart Cities Mission, and many structures are being renovated. Kamaraj’s 120th birthday is set to be celebrated this month.The authorities should take steps to renovate it before that.”



When enquired, Corporation Commissioner Dr R Vaithinathan said, “I will check who is maintaining the arch and take action.”