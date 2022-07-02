Case Information System: Madras HC tells lower courts to upload orders immediately

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that the subordinate courts are not uploading pre-trial data in the Case Information System, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of Madras High Court to issue necessary instructions to the subordinate courts to ensure the same.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction after V Prabakaran of Madurai, who was arrested in a ganja case last year, filed a bail petition before the High Court by suppressing the fact about the dismissal of his earlier bail applications by both the trial court as well as the High Court.

Dismissing the bail petition, Justice Pugalendhi said that a perusal of the e-courts website revealed that the circular issued by the High Court registry in 2013, regarding the e-Courts Mission Mode project, is not being followed strictly. The circular instructed that orders of all cases, dealt with during the day, should be uploaded in the e-courts website on a daily basis. However, only trial court proceedings are updated in the portal and pre-trial proceedings like grant or dismissal of bail and anticipatory bail applications are not updated in the website, he noted.

“The accused are taking advantage of the same, engaging different counsels and filing bail applications one after another, by suppressing the earlier orders of the Courts,” the judge observed and issued the above direction. Earlier, judge appreciated the Additional Public Prosecutor T Senthilkumar for his assistance in the case.