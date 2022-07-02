Conduct board meet: Dharmapuri Milk Cooperative appeals to government

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The District Cooperative Milk Producers Union (DCMPU) has appealed to the State government to lift the ban on holding board meetings, which was inposed in light of Covid-19. The union said because of the ban, grievances of the farmers were unattended.

DCMPU procures over 1,75,000 LPD of milk from 259 primary co-operative societies. The cooperative union board meeting is crucial for addressing the key concerns of milk producers from these cooperative societies. It is also responsible for passing funds to replace, repair and set up new units across the district.

However for the past one year the ‘board meeting’ had not taken place due to the ban, said union members. Commenting on the matter, DCMPU President P Vediappan said, “In July 2021, officials in Aavin headquarters passed an order stating that the government has instructed not to conduct Board Meeting of District Union due to the Covid 19. Till today this is a standing order, as this order was not revoked or another order has not been passed allowing the board to function. This has affected the functioning of the board and many grievances of the Milk producers are left unattended.”

The Cooperative Union is responsible for looking after the welfare of all employees and is also crucial for the development of milk societies. But for the last one year, the finances are left unmanaged. Many of the units are not functioning effectively and funds have not been allotted for repairs. This has caused milk producers to face losses. We have even filed a petition with the Governor of Tamil Nadu, but did not receive a suitable reply, he added. Despite several attempts, Aavin officials were unavailable for comment.