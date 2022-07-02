STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fencing of road sparks row in Coimbatore's  Udayampalayam   

Activists said the civic body has been lethargic and negligent in retrieving reserved sites and public lands across the city.

Published: 02nd July 2022 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

The residents said they complained to CCMC officials but they allegedly did not respond. (Photo Express)

The residents said they complained to CCMC officials but they allegedly did not respond. (Photo Express)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in Senthil Nagar at Udayampalayam  a section of residents engaged in a heated exchange with few individuals who allgedly encroached a public road in the locality. Senthil Nagar comes under ward 50 of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) east zone.

On Friday, social activists and members of the Senthil Nagar Residents Association took to the streets after a few individuals allegedly started to fence the road from Senthil Nagar to Mayflower road which connects to Sowripalayam.

The residents said they complained to CCMC officials but they allegedly did not respond. The residents then informed MP PR Natarajan and he arrived at the spot. Learning of this, CCMC’s officials rushed to the spot and held inquiries.

Activists said the civic body has been lethargic and negligent in retrieving reserved sites and public lands across the city. “We have been complaining about this matter to the  CCMC for the past 6 months, but officials did not take action,” said Thiagarajan, a social activist, adding that as per the revenue record, the 40 feet wide road is in the name of the CCMC Commissioner.

“The issue has been going on for the past six months. Numerous petitions have been submitted to the district collector as well as the civic body. But no one paid heed. The encroachers are threatening the residents and installed board claiming the road to be a their property. The road must be immediately retrieved from the encroachers,” he added.

A CCMC official told TNIE, “Officials from the East Zone inspected the land, and the road and held talks with both sides. As of now, the fencing is yet to be removed. The surveyor will measure the land. We will take action if the land in question is found to be our property.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Nagar Udayampalayam Residents Enchroach Public Road CCMC
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp