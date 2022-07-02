Met dept issues heavy rainfall warning to 10 TN districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Parts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain till July 5, the met office here said on Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued heavy rainfall warning for The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts.

In Chennai, the sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36-37 degrees to 26-27 degrees Celsius respectively. Most of the rain will be during the late evenings and nights.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Cinkona, Chinnakalar and Valparai, all in Coimbatore, received the highest rainfall ranging between 8-10 cm. Perambur, Villivakkam, Chengalpattu, Nungambakkam and Puzhal weather stations also received good rainfall of over 5 cm.