STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Painting Villupuram walls clean 

The students appealed to the public to follow the messages on the murals.

Published: 02nd July 2022 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Around 100 school students came together to paint awareness messages on the once dirty walls of New Bus stand in Villupuram, recently. Commuters are now greeted by the new colourful look
of the bus terminal.

The event was initiated by the municipal department and the Tamil Nadu Painters Association, where more than 15 students from a private school painted murals on topics such as afforestation, not dumping garbage in public places, reducing use of plastic bags, collecting rainwater, global warming, and pollution due to factories.

Inaugurating the event, Collector D Mohan said, "Such initiatives were taken to urge the public to be vigilant in maintaining cleanliness, as a part of the 'my city - my pride' campaign. We had involved school students in the campaign to encourage the next generation towards social consciousness."
 

A few students who participated in the event told TNIE, "We had earlier painted murals only in our school campus. But for the first time, it was a fun experience for us to paint in a public place at the bus station." They further added it was a challenging experience to paint pictures of various social awareness topics. But above all, the students appealed to the public to follow the messages on the murals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp