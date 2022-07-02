Painting Villupuram walls clean 

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Around 100 school students came together to paint awareness messages on the once dirty walls of New Bus stand in Villupuram, recently. Commuters are now greeted by the new colourful look

The event was initiated by the municipal department and the Tamil Nadu Painters Association, where more than 15 students from a private school painted murals on topics such as afforestation, not dumping garbage in public places, reducing use of plastic bags, collecting rainwater, global warming, and pollution due to factories.



Inaugurating the event, Collector D Mohan said, "Such initiatives were taken to urge the public to be vigilant in maintaining cleanliness, as a part of the 'my city - my pride' campaign. We had involved school students in the campaign to encourage the next generation towards social consciousness."



A few students who participated in the event told TNIE, "We had earlier painted murals only in our school campus. But for the first time, it was a fun experience for us to paint in a public place at the bus station." They further added it was a challenging experience to paint pictures of various social awareness topics. But above all, the students appealed to the public to follow the messages on the murals.