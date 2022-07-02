Parents flag mismanagement, infra issues in Poonthottam govt school

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: After schools reopened for this academic year recently, parents and School Management Committee (SMC) members flagged issues of mismanagement and lack of proper infrastructure at the Poonthottam government primary and high school in Villupuram. On Friday, some parents alleged that the new uniforms provided by the school were unfit, and demanded proper ones be stitched at the earliest.



The parents further alleged that the washrooms in the school were unhygienic, and the classrooms, too, were not enough to accommodate all 500 students. Last week, SMC members reportedly filed a petition to the school administration and Collector demanding more teachers, said a source adding that improper uniforms are the latest woe.



Meanwhile, the school was earlier reported to have a shortage of teachers, and three teachers were appointed in the second week of June, according to the SMC. "Only two weeks earlier, the school appointed extra teachers after a protest by the parents. Is the school going to resolve every issue only after an outrage by parents? We need to know why basic facilities like infrastructure, and sanitation are not followed in the school," said a parent of a class II student.



Officials from the school administration said that they had sought the support of the district administration to redress grievances like infrastructure and sanitation. Official sources from the Collectorate said that an investigation will be done by the departmental officials and action will be taken.