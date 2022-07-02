Puducherry sees 110 fresh Covid-19 cases 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry registered a big spike of 110 new Covid-19 cases with the Chief Minister N Rangasamy exhorting people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.



In the 24 hours ending at 10 am on Friday, the Union Territory registered active cases tally rising to 402. Of the new cases registered, 82 were in Puducherry, 12 in Yanam and 16 in Mahe. While 389 were in home isolation and 13 were admitted to government healthcare centres. The test positivity rate stood at 6.22%.



75 docs get commendation certificates on National Doctors' Day



On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, the CM handed commendation certificates to 60 doctors from Puducherry, eight from Karaikal, five from Yanam and two from Mahe. Health Secretary C Udayakumar and Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Dr G Sriramulu were present on the occasion.