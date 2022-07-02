STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry sees 110 fresh Covid-19 cases 

In the 24 hours ending at 10 am on Friday, the Union Territory registered active cases tally rising to 402. Of the new cases registered, 82 were in Puducherry, 12 in Yanam and 16 in Mahe.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry registered a big spike of 110 new Covid-19 cases with the Chief Minister N Rangasamy exhorting people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

75 docs get commendation certificates on National Doctors' Day

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, the CM handed commendation certificates to 60 doctors from Puducherry, eight from Karaikal, five from Yanam and two from Mahe. Health Secretary C Udayakumar and Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Dr G Sriramulu were present on the occasion.

