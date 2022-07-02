STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sewer silt dumped on many roads in Kovai

Social activists pointed out that efforts put into desilting the drains is laid waste as the silt , if left on the road, eventually falls back into the drains.

Published: 02nd July 2022

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of monsoon preparations, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is desilting storm water drains across the city. But residents complain that silt is dumped on the road and not cleared for several days.

P Vishnu, a resident of Town Hall, said, “We appreciate the civic body for taking precautionary measures like desilting the stormwater drains in view of the monsoon, but not clearing sewage waste from the roads is distressing. Officials must ensure that silt is immediately disposed of after the drain is cleared.”



Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner (incharge) Dr M Sharmila said, “Waste removed from the drains is wet and we leave it on the road for a day for it to dry. The wet waste can’t be loaded into the dump trucks. So, we wait for them to dry and then clear them.”

