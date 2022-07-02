Stalin flags off buses to promote Chess Olympiad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To spread awareness among the public on 44th Chess Olympiad- 2022, which would take place at Mamallapuram between July 28 and August 10, CM MK Stalin here on Friday flagged off a fleet of 15 buses with promotional slogans. Over 2,000 players from 186 countries are expected to participate in the Olympiad.

The buses sport slogans such as Namma Chess -Namma Perumai (Our Chess-Our Pride), Idhu Namma Chennai, Namma Chess (It’s our Chennai-Our Chess), Vanakkam Chess-Vanakkam Tamil Nadu (Hello Chess-Hello Tamil Nadu) in Tamil and English.

Ministers KN Nehru, SS Sivasankar, Siva V Meyyanathan, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were among those present. It may be recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier released a logo and a mascot (in pic) for the chess Olympiad in the second week of June.

Vehicles to screen people for TB

Chennai: CM MK Stalin at Nochikuppam on Friday flagged off 23 vehicles that will screen people for Tuberculosis (TB) and spread awareness on the disease. According a press release, the vehicles, fitted with X-ray machines, were part of the mission to make TN TB-free by 2025. These vehicles would travel to areas at risk of TB infection, old age homes, industrial establishments, and congested areas across the State to screen people for TB. It would also provide the TB patients with medicines and spread awareness on the disease. The CM also honoured 10 NGOs who helped patients by giving them nutritious-meal kits. He also distributed such kits.

Mobile forensic labs for TN

Chennai: CM MK Stalin, at the Secretariat on Friday, flagged off 14 mobile forensic labs. The CM lauded the Forensic Sciences Department for obtaining certification from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories for its head lab in Chennai. The mobile vans, custom built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.92 crore, have the equipment to carry out preliminary examination at the scene of crime, an official release said.

Stalin wishes Akhilesh on his birthday

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Friday extended his birthday wishes to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The CM tweeted: “Birthday Greetings to the intrepid Opposition Leader of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party President Thiru. Akhilesh Yadav. Wishing you all success in the coming years.”

CM extends birthday greetings to V-P

Chennai: CM MK Stalin extended his birthday wishes to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. “Birthday Greetings to our Hon’ble Vice President Thiru M. Venkaiah Naidu garu. I wish you many more years in service of our country. Your illustrious career filled with integrity, wisdom and a tinge of humour in any situation, is a great example for all of us in public life.”