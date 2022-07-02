With sensitisation, TN's child marriage cases are on decline: Minister P Geetha Jeevan

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan on Friday said child marriages cases in Tamil Nadu were declining due to sensitisation.



Jeevan, who was on a visit to Ranipet on Friday, told reporters that over 17, 240 child marriages were stopped between 2008 and April 2022. From May 2021 to April 2022, 866 FIRs were registered and legal action was being taken in this regard. In case of solemnised child marriages, 1,399 FIRs were filed, the minister added.



The Minister conducted an inspection at a government home at Kaarai in Ranipet on Friday, a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin carried out a surprise inspection there and also ordered disciplinary action against the home's supervisor for not being present during working hours.



Geetha Jeevan said, "I was told that the supervisor arrived late to work because he was stuck in traffic. A show cause notice has been issued to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) and the home supervisor in this regard."



Later in the day, the Minister went to the neighbouring Vellore district and inspected the government Place Of Safety (POS), a home for children in conflict with law. After inspection, she told reporters,

"The staff members were instructed to stay at the home and take care of these children as their own. They should stick to timings." Some children expressed their interest in getting musical instruments and we will fulfil their wish, the Minister said, adding that staff members were advised to conduct drawing classes.

While there is a delay in procuring cots, we are making arrangements to procure them quickly, and also get additional uniforms, she said, adding that there may be surprise checks any time in future.