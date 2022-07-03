STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
37-year-old man’s killing in Kallakurichi: wife, friend arrested

The Ulunderpet police initiated an inquiry and interrogated Santhosh's wife and relatives.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Following the death of a 34-year-old man, whose half-burnt body was found near Ulundurpet in the district, police on Friday arrested the man's wife and his friend for the murder. According to Ulundurpet police, T Santhosh of Semanangur village, a grocer, went missing on Wednesday, and his wife Vasantha Kumari (27) filed a complaint at the Ulundurpet police station.

On Thursday, the Thirunavalur police found a body in a half-burnt condition under the Kedilam river bridge near Ulundurpet. Post-mortem examination revealed that the deceased was Santhosh.

The Ulunderpet police initiated an inquiry and interrogated Santhosh's wife and relatives."His relatives raised suspicion on his friend S Murugan (27) from Emapper village. We confirmed that Santhosh was with Murugan on the day he went missing," said the police source. On further inquiry, Murugan confessed to the murder and said he did it with the help of his relative. Murugan told the police that Santhosh had come to know about his relationship with Vasantha Kumari a few days back. The two plotted a plan to murder Santhosh, and on Wednesday, Murugan invited him to his rented house and consumed liquor.

After an argument broke out between the duo over the illicit relationship, Murugan stabbed Santhosh who died on the spot. Later Murugan, with the help of his relative Aadhi (18) put the body in a sack and took it to the river bridge, where they set it ablaze and fled.

"After the incident, Murugan acted normal and came with Vasantha Kumari to the police Station to file the complaint," said an officer privy to the inquiry. A search hunt is on to arrest Aadhi, who is absconding.

Comments

