Coimbatore man held for offensive writings on pillars of Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover

The suspect is identified as S Sheriff alias Abdul Sheriff of Narasimha Naidu Street near Marakkadai, who is an autorickshaw driver attached to the stand near Rainbow bus stop on Trichy road.

By Express News Service

He allegedly wrote controversial content on the pillars of Ukkadam - Athupalam flyover and a garbage bin placed along the Trichy road.

He allegedly wrote controversial content on the pillars of Ukkadam - Athupalam flyover and a garbage bin placed along the Trichy road.

According to the police, on Friday police received information about the controversial comments written in public places bout the recent communal tension in Rajasthan along with the issues related to the sealing of a mosque in Tirupur.

Police immediately erased with the help of some locals them as it may trigger communal tension in the area. Police filed two separate cases under Race Course and Ramanathapuram police limits and on Saturday police arrested the suspect and remanded him.

