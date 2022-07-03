STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Education department revises guidelines for temporary teachers' appointment in govt schools

Candidates with necessary educational qualifications should submit applications to the district educational officers in the respective areas.

Published: 03rd July 2022

A teacher at work in a government school in Vellore

Image use for representation.(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on an interim order of the Madras High Court, the School Education Department has released revised guidelines for the temporary appointment of secondary grade teachers, BT assistants and PG teachers in government schools across the state.

Candidates with necessary educational qualifications should submit applications to the district educational officers in the respective areas. The applications can be submitted from July 4 till 5 pm on July 6. This would then be forwarded to the respective headmaster.

Details of vacant posts should be pasted on the notice board of the district education office and a press release should also be sent at the district level. Those applying for the post of secondary grade teachers should have passed the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) paper 1, while for the post of BT assistants, they should have cleared TET paper 2, said the guidelines.

Priority should be given to Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers if there is more than one candidate with necessary qualifications when choosing secondary grade teachers and BT assistants. For PG teachers, priority should be given to teachers who have passed the TRB exam and participated in the certificate verification, it added.

If more candidates satisfy these priorities, candidates who are in the proximate area should be chosen. The candidate should also be asked to take demo classes to test their skills. Attendance records of temporary teachers and salaries paid to them should be maintained properly. They should also be informed that this is a temporary post and they will be replaced once permanent teachers are appointed, it further said. 

