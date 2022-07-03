Healthy competition among districts key to TN’s development: Stalin

By Express News Service

KARUR: Mentioning there was hardly enough time to carry out the public welfare programmes, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, said he would hence not respond to half-baked criticism of those trying to become popular. Rather, point the mic to the public and ask them about the welfare schemes they have benefited from over the past year, he added.

Pointing to welfare measures worth over Rs 1,000 crore which announced earlier in the day, the CM said, “The projects carried out in the district are a great example of the work done by the government.”“Our beloved leader Karunanidhi is guiding me. We are running the State the same way he would have,” the CM added.Further, calling Karur a fast-growing district, the CM said he wanted it to develop like Tiruppur. “We need healthy competition among districts, which will help the State reach great heights,” he said.

The CM had distributed assistance worth over Rs 500 crore and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 28 crore during a mega event organised by Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji in the district earlier on Saturday.Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Minister for Transport SS Sivasankar, Karur MP Jothimani and Collector T Prabhushankar participated in the event. Stalin also laid the foundation stone for 99 projects worth Rs 581.44 crore.

Based on industrialists’ request, Stalin announced that a modern integrated textile park to display textile products manufactured by Karur industries will be set up in the district. An advanced testing lab for textile products manufactured by the industries will also be set up.