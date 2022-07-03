Namakkal: Arunthathiyar Colony receives Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Arunthathiyar Colony in Siluvampatti Panchayat in Namakkal for the first time after becoming the CM and interacted with the people on Saturday. Apart from engineering students and government employees, the CM also interacted with MBBS students Kavin and Thaarani, who got admission under 3% reservation for Arunthathiyar community.

Stalin told them that education is a big wealth and no one can destroy it and requested them serve the society and the State after completing their course.He also received petitions from the public and promised steps to address their grievances. Thousands of cadres and the public lined up for more than 10 km and gave a rousing reception to the Chief Minister. Stalin also checked the arrangements made for the conference for urban local body representatives on Sunday morning, where thousands of recently-elected representatives from across the State are expected to participate.