STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No conviction based on extra-judicial confession: Madras HC

The appellant, Dinesh, was convicted for murdering his friend Sathishkumaran and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant judgment, a division bench of the Madras High Court has held that extra-judicial confessions without substantive evidence and cogent circumstances cannot be relied upon for convicting a person.The bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and AD Jagadish Chandira delivered the judgment in an appeal filed against life sentence awarded by the Cuddalore district court to a man for allegedly murdering his friend.

The prosecution had relied upon extra-judicial confession given by the convict before a village administrative officer (VAO) for furthering its case without substantiating it with evidence.

The bench said, "The law has been consistently held by the Apex Court and various High Courts that extra-judicial confession allegedly made by an accused loses its significance in the absence of any substantive evidence against the accused and there cannot be any conviction based on such confession."
The extra-judicial confession, however, would attain greater credibility and evidentiary value only if it is supported by a chain of cogent circumstances and is further corroborated by other prosecution evidence, the bench said.

An accused "must be" and not merely "may be" guilty before a court and the conclusions of guilt arrived at must be sure conclusions and not based on 'vague conjectures', the bench said.Justice Jagadish Chandira, who wrote the judgment, said, "To be precise, we are of the view that the prosecution has come up with a tailor-made case against the appellant without taking any steps to wipe out the reasonable doubts and other hypotheses that arise in the case leaving Hobson's choice to the trial court...".

The appellant, Dinesh, was convicted for murdering his friend Sathishkumaran and was sentenced to life imprisonment. The prosecution's case was that he killed his friend after he refused to have sex with him and buried the body behind the compound of his house. Later, he appeared before a VAO and confessed to have committed the offence.

The bench found the prosecution failing in many angles including omission in investigating the suspicion raised by the deceased's parents that he was in love with a girl from another caste and the potential threat to his life, confession statement given to the VAO of a far off place and contradictions in substantiating the claims on nature of weapon. Finding the prosecution failing to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts, the bench set aside the conviction order pronounced in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp