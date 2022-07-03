STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 12 cases of custodial deaths genuine: TN DGP

Only 12 among the 80 custodial death cases registered in Tamil Nadu in the last decade were genuine cases, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dr C Sylendra Babu on Saturday.

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Only 12 among the 80 custodial death cases registered in Tamil Nadu in the last decade were genuine cases, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dr C Sylendra Babu on Saturday. “In the remaining cases, the suspects either died by suicide or succumbed to their health issues,” he added. 

Addressing a symposium on ‘prevention of custodial violence’, organised by the Madurai City and South Zone police at Thiagarajar College, Sylendra Babu urged the police personnel to identify and interrogate suspects based on scientific evidence like fingerprints, CCTV footage and tower location. Other top police personnel were also present at the event.

