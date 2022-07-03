TN registration dept brings in moolah but one-third posts vacant

N Dhamotharan By

COIMBATORE: The registration department, one of the top contributors to the State coffers generating Rs 13,913.65 crore in 2021-22 alone, functions with a skeletal staff as nearly one-third of its sanctioned posts lie vacant, an RTI reply showed.A total of 1,306 posts (including those of assistant, junior assistant, record clerk, office assistant, and driver) are vacant in the department.

Details of the vacancies were obtained by Coimbatore-based RTI activist NR Ravishankar via an RTI application to the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the department. The RTI reply, however, didn’t provide the number of sanctioned posts and vacant ones under assistant and junior assistant in sub-registrar offices. Ravishankar said because of the staff shortage, people have been complaining about inordinate delays in registrations.

S Eswaran, president of Coimbatore District Document Writers’ Association, said they used to get documents such as Encumbrance Certificate (EC) within a day. “Now, a sub-registrar office takes 3-4 days. Only if we get the EC can we prepare other documents to complete a registration,” he said.Speaking to TNIE, an office-bearer of TN Registration Department Officials Association said assistants were not promoted as sub-registrars in the past four years.

“On auspicious days (when the number of registrations are high), we have to work till 10 pm. Adding to our woes is the slow server, which causes further delays,” the office-bearer, who is also a junior assistant at a sub-registrar office, said. He alleged that in some sub-registrar offices, office assistants were being asked to work as night watchmen too.

When contacted, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said steps were being taken to fill the vacancies in the department. “Nearly 200 sub-registrar posts lie vacant across TN and steps have been taken to fill them.” On promoting assistants as sub-registrars, he said, “Since there is case pending in a court, the department couldn’t give promotions to the staff. Officials of the department are holding talks with employees associations to address this issue.”

Top office no better

A total of 1,306 posts are vacant in the department. Even at the office of the Inspector General of Registration, 31 of the 93 sanctioned posts were vacant as of March 2022