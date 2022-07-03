TN railway police seize 141 kg of ganja in seven days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a seven-day anti-drug operation, the TN railway police have seized over 141 kg of ganja and arrested 16 people. The operation, Ganja Vettai 2.0, was held across the State from June 20 to 26.

While five people were arrested for smuggling over 141 kg of ganja on trains and remanded under the Goondas Act, three were arrested with 21.5 kg of banned tobacco products, a press release said. Besides, eight men attempting to smuggle 41.2 litres of liquor were nabbed, and the liquor was seized. The cops also seized 80 kg of PDS rice.

During operation Ganja Vettai 1.0, which was held from March 28 to April 27, as much as 780.45 kg of ganja were seized.Between January 1 and June 30, the railway police recovered 82 stolen mobile phones worth `6.38 lakh. Apart from this, 309 mobile phones of passengers who lost them on trains were traced and recovered through IMEI numbers. Gold ornaments worth `5.97 lakh were recovered and returned to the victims.