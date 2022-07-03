STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN railway police seize 141 kg of ganja in seven days

Besides, eight men attempting to smuggle 41.2 litres of liquor were nabbed, and the liquor was seized.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a seven-day anti-drug operation, the TN railway police have seized over 141 kg of ganja and arrested 16 people. The operation, Ganja Vettai 2.0, was held across the State from June 20 to 26.

While five people were arrested for smuggling over 141 kg of ganja on trains and remanded under the Goondas Act, three were arrested with 21.5 kg of banned tobacco products, a press release said. Besides, eight men attempting to smuggle 41.2 litres of liquor were nabbed, and the liquor was seized. The cops also seized 80 kg of PDS rice.

During operation Ganja Vettai 1.0, which was held from March 28 to April 27, as much as 780.45 kg of ganja were seized.Between January 1 and June 30, the railway police recovered 82 stolen mobile phones worth `6.38 lakh. Apart from this, 309 mobile phones of passengers who lost them on trains were traced and recovered through IMEI numbers. Gold ornaments worth `5.97 lakh were recovered and returned to the victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp