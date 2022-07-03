Training course for prison officers begins in Vellore district

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A three-month in-service course for prison officers, organised by the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA), began in Vellore on Saturday.This is the 38th batch of trainees and this year, 45 prison officers of jailor and assistant jailor rank from Karnataka will be part of the programme.

Principal District Court Judge N Vasanthaleela inaugurated the course and addressed the event, "When I heard about the subjects that you (prison officers) are going to learn during the course, I thought you are also a wing of the judiciary. You will be learning the subjects we learnt as advocates and judicial officers." She wished the officers to do well and achieve high ranks in the prison department.

The APCA, on the day, also conducted the convocation of the 37th batch of prison officers who completed the in-service course from April 3, 2022 to July 2. Vasanthaleela handed over course completion certificates to the officers.

According to a press release, the 37th batch had 31 trainee officers including five women. While 10 were jailors from Karnataka, eight were assistant jailors from Tamil Nadu, seven duty jailors from Telangana, five assistant superintendents (grade II) from Kerala, and one assistant matron.

They underwent indoor training in prison and correctional administration, sociology and social work, criminology and victimology, psychology, penology, probation and after-care, criminal laws, human rights, Constitution of India, criminal justice system, forensic science, management principles, basic computer application, and introduction to technology in prison administration.

They were also trained in handling weapons such as 9mm pistol, 7.62 mm SLR and 9mm carbine. The officers were also given training in unarmed combat, and self defense techniques, yoga, and meditation. Lifesaving skills including first aid and CPR, and electrical safety were also imparted, the release noted. APCA Director M. Chandra Sekhar, guest of honour Senior advocate TM Vijayaragavalu, and professor and training incharge Beulah Emmanuel were present on the occasion.