STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Valavanur police station in Villupuram gets ISO certificate

The SP further said the station officials have been regularly holding meetings with the public under its jurisdiction and taking immediate action on the grievances raised by them.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Valavanur Police Station in Villupuram has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification from Quest Certification Private Limited for regulating station records and processes; its success in enforcement of laws, prevention, detection, and investigation of crime; maintaining law and order and peace in the area of jurisdiction; and responding to emergencies.

Speaking to TNIE, Villupuram district superintendent of police N Shreenatha said, "This is the first time that a police station in Villupuram district has received the ISO certificate. The award is for regulating the station records and processes, maintaining a public-friendly environment, taking immediate steps to resolve their complaints, and for keeping the station premises clean."

He added that other police stations in the district have been asked to take the station as a model and obtain the same recognition. The station had also received the Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene (WASH) award from Quality Council of India for ensuring safety and hygiene in the workplace.

The SP further said the station officials have been regularly holding meetings with the public under its jurisdiction and taking immediate action on the grievances raised by them. They have also ensured public participation to monitor the villages and control the rate of crimes. Official sources from the station added that the certification will encourage the police at the station to provide better services to the public.

Villupuram District Collector D Mohan and SP Shreenatha visited the station after they received the certificate, and felicitated the officers working there. It was former Additional Superintendent of Police Karun Garad who had taken the initiative to apply on behalf of the station for the certificate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram ISO certificate
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp