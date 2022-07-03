Valavanur police station in Villupuram gets ISO certificate

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Valavanur Police Station in Villupuram has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification from Quest Certification Private Limited for regulating station records and processes; its success in enforcement of laws, prevention, detection, and investigation of crime; maintaining law and order and peace in the area of jurisdiction; and responding to emergencies.

Speaking to TNIE, Villupuram district superintendent of police N Shreenatha said, "This is the first time that a police station in Villupuram district has received the ISO certificate. The award is for regulating the station records and processes, maintaining a public-friendly environment, taking immediate steps to resolve their complaints, and for keeping the station premises clean."

He added that other police stations in the district have been asked to take the station as a model and obtain the same recognition. The station had also received the Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene (WASH) award from Quality Council of India for ensuring safety and hygiene in the workplace.

The SP further said the station officials have been regularly holding meetings with the public under its jurisdiction and taking immediate action on the grievances raised by them. They have also ensured public participation to monitor the villages and control the rate of crimes. Official sources from the station added that the certification will encourage the police at the station to provide better services to the public.

Villupuram District Collector D Mohan and SP Shreenatha visited the station after they received the certificate, and felicitated the officers working there. It was former Additional Superintendent of Police Karun Garad who had taken the initiative to apply on behalf of the station for the certificate.